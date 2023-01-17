The Madison County Retired Educators Association met Jan. 10 with guest speaker Area 17 Director Suellen Jones, who is serving her last year as area director.

She congratulated MCREA on reaching the seven-percent membership goal for GREA. Suellen reminded the group that the state legislature had their opening session and for everyone to know their legislators’ email addresses in case they want to contact them to show support for or against education bills.

