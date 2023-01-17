The Madison County Retired Educators Association met Jan. 10 with guest speaker Area 17 Director Suellen Jones, who is serving her last year as area director.
She congratulated MCREA on reaching the seven-percent membership goal for GREA. Suellen reminded the group that the state legislature had their opening session and for everyone to know their legislators’ email addresses in case they want to contact them to show support for or against education bills.
The state convention will be held May 2-4 in Augusta.
Suellen encouraged everyone to visit the State Retired Educator Museum in Flowery Branch. President Beth Thornton presented Suellen with a token of appreciation at the end of the meeting.
President Beth Thornton welcomed new GREA and MCREA members David and Pam Yeary.
Over 30 members attend the January 2023 meeting.
The meeting is Feb 14 at 11 a.m. at Madison County High School. The MCHS Culinary Department will provide the meal. Those who have not signed up for the meal can contact Faye Harris before Feb 7. The guest speakers will be Superintendent Michael Williams and MCHS Principal Jonathan Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.