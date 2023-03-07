Madison County Retired Educators held its monthly meeting Feb. 14 at the MCHS Culinary Arts Department.
“Lynn Booth and her fourth and sixth period students prepared and served a wonderful meal that was enjoyed by all,” said MCREA leaders.
Special guests were Lisa McKenzie, Jonathan Harris and Michael Williams.
Lisa McKenzie is a representative from AMBA that provides many opportunities for Georgia TRS retirees. She provided many supplemental insurance programs for MCREA members to view.
MCHS Principal Jonathan Harris welcomed MCREA to the high school and thanked members for their service as teachers and their support of Madison County students and educators as retired educators.
Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams opened his remarks by saying “when teachers reach the kids, we reach the future.” He thanked MCREA for advocating for public education.
Lynn Booth, culinary arts teacher, informed the group of changes to state funding for the Foothills Academy. Reduced funds will affect classes like welding, culinary, and forklift operations, which provide certification to students and allows them to leave school as a trained, employable citizen. MCREA members were urged to contact state representatives and request full funding for the Foothills Academy program.
MCREA is working on three projects. On March 13, the group will host a retirement recruitment meeting at 2 p.m., in the MCBOE meeting room. TRS and AMBA representatives, along with others, will be in attendance.
All five elementary schools fifth graders are participating in the Grandparent Essay Contest. Winners will be announced soon.
At the March 14 meeting, MCHS will recognize its Outstanding Educators from Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Madison County Middle School and Madison County High School.
“This is one of our favorite events in which we can give deserving teachers special recognition,” said MCREA leaders.
