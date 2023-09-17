The Madison County Retired Educators Association (MCREA) met Sept. 12 and began its 2023-2024 year with the installation of officers for the year, which included president Beth Thorton, secretary Karen Harrison and treasurer Faye Harris. Two new members were welcomed to the MCREA, including Susan Cargile and Denise Cooper. The state motto for the year is “Get on the Bus.” The MCREA will be busy “on the bus” by supporting the state’s service project “Totes for Tots” as well as local service projects that include the Madison County Food Bank and collecting needed children’s items for the Division of Family and Children Services. MCREA will continue to raise money throughout the year for the local scholarship fund.
"If you are a retired educator or retired from the University of Georgia, we would love to have you join our group," leaders said. The Madison County Retired Educators Association meets the second Tuesday each month September through May at 11:00 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant.
