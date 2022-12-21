Madison County Retired Educators recently held their yearly silent auction to raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
This is the only fundraiser MCREA has each year. This spring, MCREA will choose two high school seniors who plan to go into education to receive a $1,000 scholarship.
“We invite anyone, member or not, to donate to the scholarship fund,” organizers said. “Your gifts will be greatly appreciated.”
Checks can be written to MCREA Scholarship Fund and mailed to Faye Harris, 2518 Colbert Grove Church Road, Colbert 30628.
The MCREA recognized a veteran in attendance at the November meeting, Jimmy Legg – Army, and thanked him for his service to the country. A moment of silence in honor of Veterans’ Day and in memory of Leon Fitzpatrick was also held.
Anyone, educator or not, is welcome to join the association.
