The Madison County Retired Educators Association honored the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at its April meeting.
“To show our appreciation, we brought a variety of snacks for the department,” said MCREA leaders. “The members also enjoyed speaking with the officers before the meeting. We appreciated Sheriff Michael Moore and Officer Rick Carter's update on current scams, especially people impersonating an actual police officer who calls and says they have a warrant against you or you didn't show up for jury duty and they need money to keep you from being arrested.”
Madison County Sheriff, Michael Moore, said he appreciated the BOE for helping fund school resource officers (SROs) for every school. Moore said the SRO had the opportunity to interact with students and show them the police are not the "bad guys" as sometimes portrayed by TV and news reports. The SRO hopes students will realize they can look to the police for help with problems at home, school and daily life.
Colbert Elementary Resource Officer Carter said his primary role is to keep kids safe. Colbert is working on adding more cameras and a remote locking exterior door. Officer Carter spoke with Alan Guest, a Madison County graduate, about ways to secure classroom doors when there is an active shooter. Guest accepted the challenge and designed/built "Life Bolt.” The prototype was installed on a door at Colbert Elementary. Carter is supporting the implementation of Life Bolt on at least one door in every Madison County School. Life Bolt will soon be available to the public.
