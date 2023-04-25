Sheriff's office honored

Pictured (L-R) are Colbert Elementary School Resource Officer Rick Carter, Madison County Retired Educators Association President Beth Thornton and Madison County Sheriff Michael Moore.

The Madison County Retired Educators Association honored the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at its April meeting.

“To show our appreciation, we brought a variety of snacks for the department,” said MCREA leaders. “The members also enjoyed speaking with the officers before the meeting. We appreciated Sheriff Michael Moore and Officer Rick Carter's update on current scams, especially people impersonating an actual police officer who calls and says they have a warrant against you or you didn't show up for jury duty and they need money to keep you from being arrested.”

