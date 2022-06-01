The Madison County Retired Educators Association met May 9 at the Ila Restaurant and hosted winners of the MCREA scholarships.
The two graduating seniors receiving the scholarships this year are Haylee Pruitt and Alex Childers. Pruitt plans to attend the University of North Georgia and major in Speech-Language Pathology. Childers plans to attend Emanuel College and major in Early Childhood Education.
“Congratulations to both of these outstanding students!” MCREA leaders said.
The MCREA officers for the coming year 2022-23 were installed by Vivian Teasley. They include President Beth Thornton, President-Elect Robin Jones-Walker, Secretary Karen Harrison and Treasurer Faye Harris. Special thanks was expressed to Past President Brenda Hill for leading the association for two years.
A special recognition was also given to the group’s official scrapbooker, Vera Bishop, for excellent job of collecting photos and articles of all the years’ special projects, programs, and guest speakers for the past 13 years. The finished scrapbooks are kept at the Madison County Library.
This was the last meeting for this school year. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant.
“It is hoped that all will have a relaxing summer break,” said MCREA leaders.
