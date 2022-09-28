Madison County Retired Educators Association (MCREA) held its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Sept. 13 at Ila Restaurant.
New president, Beth Thornton, presided over the meeting. MCREA welcomed three new members to the group: Julie Harrison, Sandra Phillips and Debbie Morris. They were presented with membership pins by President Beth Thornton.
Information from the planning meeting in August regarding projects, programs and the proposed budget for this year was discussed. Special projects in which the club participates are food items for the county food bank, silent auction that funds the student scholarships, essay contest for fifth graders, Christmas gifts for children in need, recognition of Outstanding Educators in county schools, and treats for teachers. This year, the State GREA president has chosen the March of Dimes as the State service project focus.
At the October meeting, Georgia General Assembly legislators will visit: Sen. Frank Ginn, Rep. Rob Leverett and Rep. Alan Powell. County Board of Commissioners Chair Todd Higdon will be present to sign the proclamation to observe Nov. 6 as Georgia Retired Educators Day in Madison County.
“We would like to extend an open invitation to anyone interested in our group,” said organizers. “You do not have to be retired from the school system or University System; you can join as an interested community member.”
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Ila Restaurant.
