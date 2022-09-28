Madison County Retired Educators Association (MCREA) held its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year Sept. 13 at Ila Restaurant.

New president, Beth Thornton, presided over the meeting. MCREA welcomed three new members to the group: Julie Harrison, Sandra Phillips and Debbie Morris. They were presented with membership pins by President Beth Thornton.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.