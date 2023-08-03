Souter

Justin Souter

 Photo submitted

MedLink Georgia recently announced that Justin Souter, FNP-BC, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients ages 3 and up for their primary healthcare needs at the MedLink Family Medicine located at 11 Charlie Morris Rd. in Colbert.

“I am very excited to welcome Justin to our MedLink Colbert office,” said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO. “His commitment to patient care and expertise in primary care will be a great asset to our practice and the community we serve.”

