MedLink Georgia recently announced that Justin Souter, FNP-BC, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients ages 3 and up for their primary healthcare needs at the MedLink Family Medicine located at 11 Charlie Morris Rd. in Colbert.
“I am very excited to welcome Justin to our MedLink Colbert office,” said Dave Ward, MedLink Georgia CEO. “His commitment to patient care and expertise in primary care will be a great asset to our practice and the community we serve.”
Souter earned both his bachelor of science and master of science in nursing degree from Emory University and is currently completing his residency with the NoGAPP Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program. The North Georgia Advanced Practice Program (NoGAPP) Residency is an accredited one-year residency, full-time employment commitment, that provides new family nurse practitioners with a structured clinical experience to enhance the transition into practice and is backed by MedLink Georgia, Community Health Care Systems, Inc., and East Georgia Healthcare Center.
MedLink Georgia is a Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing quality, professional healthcare to over 60,000 Georgians in rural areas and serving Northeast Georgian communities since 1979. As part of their mission, they are dedicated to their patients, their needs and their communities within the Northeast Georgia region. MedLink Georgia has 29 convenient locations providing a wide variety of patient care tailored to the needs of the community in which it serves.
For more information on MedLink Family Medicine or to schedule an appointment with Justin Souter, FNP-BC, please contact 706-521-3113 or visit www.MedLinkGA.org.
