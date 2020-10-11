MedLink Georgia has entered into a “Rural Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program” agreement with Emory University. While the training model of the program is being used across the United States, this is the first primary care program of its kind in the state of Georgia.
MedLink officials say that the goal of the collaborative effort with Emory University is “to create nurse scholars that are committed to service within the organization and to the unique model of rural health in a Federally Qualified Health Center.” These licensed certified advanced practice registered nurses (APRN) are not students and are able to see their own patients through the mentorship program.
“We encourage our community to reach out and schedule appointments with them.
Currently there are four family APRN residents working at MedLink’s Family Health Centers in Colbert, Habersham, Monroe, Rabun and Winder,” said MedLink officials. “Each APRN is assigned to one primary provider but will spend valuable clinical time with different clinicians across the organization.”
They will also be given the opportunity to observe specialties within MedLink such as Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Medication-Assisted Treatment Program. MedLink has a vast array of community partners that each APRN will be able to spend some time with to learn how to manage rural health needs.
During mentored clinics, they will observe other expert clinicians and have the ability to cultivate procedural skills. Outside rotations provide the resident the occasion to immerse themselves in each community and gain insight into care based on the needs of that community.
Through this program, MedLink Georgia hopes to provide rural community members with more engaged and knowledgeable healthcare leaders dedicated to increasing access to affordable healthcare. By spending time in a healthcare organization that specializes in the needs of rural citizens, each resident will have the opportunity to learn how to address the needs of that specific area.
For more information or to submit an application, visit www.nogapp.org.
