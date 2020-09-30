The third-annual Memorial Butterfly Release by the not-for-profit Inspiring Hospice Foundation will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Oconee Veterans Memorial Park.
The organization provides hospice patients and families with financial support for needs that are not covered by their hospice benefit.
“Our goal is to help our patients live their lives to the fullest, right up to the final moment,” organizers said. “The Foundation allows us to bring joy through simple efforts, such as taking a patient a milkshake each week or more complex, such as arranging a flight across the country in a matter of hours so that a loved one might have a final goodbye.”
The event is held so that those who have used hospice services or not can join with others for healing to memorialize the loss of a loved one.
“It is needed more than ever at this time of social isolation where funerals and memorial services have been so greatly scaled back and often canceled,” organizers said.
Face masks are required. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided and seating will be available for individuals and families set six feet apart and available by registration. The event will also be live streamed at facebook.com/inspiringhospicefoundation. To reserve a butterfly for a loved one or to reserve seating, email butterfly@inspiringhospice.com or call 706-850-9300 before Oct. 14.
