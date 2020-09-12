A virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled to include Madison, Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Morgan and Walton counties for 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, to kick off National Mental Health Awareness Week, Oct. 4-10.
Visit facebook.com/Advantagecommunity to participate.
“One in five individuals will experience mental health issues in any given year,” organizers said. “Mental health does not discriminate, as it touches all walks of life. It not only affects the individual, but also family, friends, neighbors, and our community at large.”
Table tents, flyers, and other materials with facts and statistics will be shared with participating restaurants, places of worship, and businesses within the community. Distributed information will include resources for individuals and families, providing guidance on who to contact and where to go for local assistance for mental health needs.
Friends of Advantage, (FOA), is a 501c3 nonprofit agency that directly assists Advantage
Behavioral Health Systems, which serves individuals with mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and addictive disease recovery throughout 10 counties in Northeast Georgia.
“National Mental Health Awareness Week gives Friends of Advantage (FOA) an opportunity to build awareness on the local level,” organizers said. “Knowledge impacts and saves lives. People who are affected need to know the facts and how to get the help they need.”
All money raised in this project will help bridge gaps in the funding used to assist programs and individuals served who are not covered by insurance, government distributions, grant proceeds, or family income, and who are served by Advantage Behavioral Health Systems.
