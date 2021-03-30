The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter will update its animal intake hours beginning Wednesday, April 7.
The new intake hours will be Wednesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“These hours will be managed by appointment only, so please be sure to call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to schedule the appointment,” Shelter Director Andrew Kitchens said.
Adoption and surgery services will remain the same.
“We are also excited to announce a new opportunity for TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) services for the feral cats in our community,” Kitchens said. “The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter partners with the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine to offer externships for fourth year veterinary students. This partnership is to provide more surgery experiences for the students under the supervision of the operating veterinarian. After completing their three-week rotations, the students perform up to 50 surgeries on average. If you are interested in having very discounted surgeries for the feral cats in your community by having a fourth-year veterinary student perform the surgery, please reach out to us either by phone or by email at director@moaspets.com. We also rent out our cat traps if you need assistance capturing them to bring in for surgery.”
