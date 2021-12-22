The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Sabrina, a young adult spayed female blue pit bull is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“Come meet Sabrina,” shelter officials said. “Sabrina loves humans and has the biggest smile. She has a tendency to play a little rough, but once she gets in a home with a regular routine and exercise, and lots of love, we know she will learn to play more calmly and learn her boundaries. Once Sabrina gets her extra energy out, she is very cuddly. She loves to be petted and to give hugs. Treats and tennis balls are near the top of her Christmas wish list, just below a forever home with a family to give lots of love. Sabrina had entropion when she came in, but it was fixed with a minor surgery. Now she is fully recovered. Sabrina needs a very special home where she will be the only animal and can be spoiled rotten.”
Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines, negative heartworm test and a microchip. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Leanne, a 4-and-a half-month-old spayed female kitten is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Leanne couldn't be more excited to find a forever home for the holidays,” shelter officials said. “She was brought in as a stray with no other littermates. She is looking forward to playing with new toys and getting lots of attention and snuggles in her new home. She is an incredibly sweet and playful kitten that gets along well with both other cats and dogs. She would be a beautiful addition to any family.”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information or to schedule a time to meet Leanne.
