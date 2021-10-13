The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Wilma, a young adult spayed female, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.” She weighs about 10 pounds.
“Wilma is a strong, independent woman who doesn't depend on anyone,” shelter officials said. “Don't get us wrong, she is very sweet and loves people and attention. She will gladly sit in your lap just to keep you company. But she does not like to make friends with other cats or dogs. She spent some time in a foster home while she cared for her kittens and is now ready for her forever home. She is litter box trained and is a very neat and clean kitty. If you are looking for a cat to give all your attention to, she is the cat for you!”
Wilma’s adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be included for an additional $10.
Call MOAS at 706-795-2567 for more information or to set up a meet and greet with Wilma.
CJ, a neutered male German Shepherd, is this week’s “Dog of the Week” at the shelter. CJ is 10 years old and weights about 72 pounds.
“Meet this sweet senior, CJ,” shelter officials said. “CJ was surrendered to the shelter when his owners could no longer care for him. He spent his whole life with his previous family and was having a hard time adjusting to life at the shelter. But we learned a lot about him! CJ is 10 years old, housetrained, and knows basic obedience. He was actually trained as a service dog for his previous owners. He will need to find a family that is ready to take on the needs of a senior pup. But don't let his age fool you. He loves to go on walks and is perfectly capable of playing a good game of fetch. He is a very easy going dog that likes to just enjoy the indoor life. CJ can be selective with other dogs and would prefer a home without cats. CJ is heartworm positive and available for foster-to-adopt while he undergoes treatment (which is paid for by MOAS).”
CJ’s adoption fee is $100 at the end of his heartworm treatment and includes a microchip. Call 706-795-2567 to set up a meet and greet with this special dog.
