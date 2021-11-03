The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Clementine, a 2.5-year-old spayed female lab/boxer/pit mix is this week’s Dog of the Week at MOAS.
“Oh my darling, Clementine,” shelter officials said. “If you want a happy, adventurous dog that also is a world-renowned couch-cuddler and part-time napper in your life, Clementine will not let you down. Clementine is one of our longest residents. She came to MOAS (for the second time in her short life) in March and has spent over 240 days in our care. She spent three months in a foster home and recently came back to the shelter. Clementine is a super happy girl that loves to play fetch. She fetches balls until she literally can't anymore. She will take that ball with her everywhere! Just before she left to go to her foster home, she was very shut down. She was giving up and didn't even really care to leave her run. Her foster home gave her life again and she is beyond ready for her furever home. Her foster says that Clementine has loved going on lots of adventures including hiking, camping, and sailing. She loves riding in the car and she loves the water.”
Clementine’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her vaccines, deworming, spay and microchip. To schedule a meet and greet with Clementine call MOAS at 706-795-2868 and you can fill out an adoption application at moaspets.com/adoptionapp.
Caipirinha, a 7-month-old spayed female is this week’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Caipirinha has such a gorgeous name that matches her beautiful face,” shelter officials said. “Caipirinha enjoys spending time in the cat room with her friends and loves to nap on her cat perch. Although she isn't amused by silly toys, she will gladly enjoy some human attention. She is cat friendly and would tolerate easy going dogs. Caipirinha came in with a group of stray young cats that have now all been adopted, so it is Caipirinha's time to shine!”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her vaccines, deworming and spay. A microchip can be added for $10. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to schedule a meet and greet with this kitty and fill out an adoption application ahead of time at moaspets.com/adoptionapp.
