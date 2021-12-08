The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Meara, a 3-year-old female is this week’s "Cat of the Week." She is FIV-positive (feline immunodeficiency virus) so would need a family that would be able to keep her indoors and give her the care she needs, shelter officials noted.
“Mear is very sweet and loving, even if she is a bit of a diva,” shelter officials said. “For Christmas, all she wants is a forever home she can call her very own, with no other kitties and maybe no small children. She loves attention but having a nice spot to hide under a bed or in a box would help her feel safe.” Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information or to set up an appointment to meet Meara.
June Bug, a young adult spayed female hound mix, is the “Dog of the Week.”
June Bug is heartworm-positive so she can be fostered until her treatments are complete. She weighs about 65-pounds and has been at the shelter for five weeks.
“June Bug knows she is on the nice list this year because she is just the sweetest hound mix around and she doesn’t even have accidents inside,” shelter officials said. “For Christmas, June Bug would love a relaxed forever home, where she can lie in the sun for hours and play the occasional game of fetch. Some of her favorites things for gifts would be rope toys, tennis balls, and lots of butt scratches from her new family.”
Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines, deworming and a microchip. Her heartworm treatments will be covered by MOAS. Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet June Bug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.