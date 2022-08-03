The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
The “Cat of the Week” is Lewis, a 13-week-old male/neutered cat who can be adopted for $65 and includes up-to-date vaccines and neutering.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 5:59 pm
“Lewis came in at only a few weeks old with a wolf worm in his neck,” said shelter officials. “He was in a critical state and needed more care than he would receive at the shelter alone, so our director took him home and gave him the extra care that he needed. He has overcome his illness and is now a very feisty and playful kitten, which includes running around in the shelter lobby every chance he gets. This little guy is ready for his forever home where he will continue to be loved on and cared for for the rest of his life!”
Louise is the “Dog of the Week,” a 40-lb. spayed female young adult, who has been at the shelter for eight weeks. The adoption fee of $100 includes microchip, up-to-date vaccines, dewormer and spay.
“She was brought in as a stray and was absolutely starving- she would eat anything and everything that she thought she could swallow,” said shelter officials. “After being at the shelter for a little while, Louise is starting to come around! She is high energy and would definitely need a yard with a fence to play in. Louise is very eager to please and highly treat motivated, so we believe that she is highly trainable.”
(0) comments
