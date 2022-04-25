The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Hulk, a 75-lb., 3-year-old neutered male, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“Hulk came into our shelter as a stray along with another dog, Lizzie,” shelter officials said. “Hulk is a big hunk of love and the epitome of a gentle giant. He is a great dog who just loves to run around and play with his toys. We told him that his head was so big because it was full of knowledge. He would be a great addition to any family. He would love to go on daily walks if possible, but loves to just lounge around with his people too.”
Hulk’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip.
‘Sardine,’ a neutered male about 8 months old, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Sardine is a super handsome man,” shelter officials said. “He is very friendly and playful, too. He loves attention. If you are looking for a kitty that wants to hang around you, come see Sardine, he could be your guy.”
Sardine’s adoption fee is $65 and includes his neuter, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10.
Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 for more information and/or to set up a meet and greet with Hulk or Sardine.
