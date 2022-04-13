The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Tarzan, an 8-year-old neutered male Boxer, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“At 8 years young, Tarzan is one of our senior pups, but don't count him out,” shelter officials said. “This old man is still full of life. He loves his humans, running in the yard and will greet you with the biggest smile every time you walk in the room.And he is dog and child friendly. Bring this bundle of joy into your home and you will not regret it.” His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccines, deworming and a microchip. Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet Tarzan.
Lily, a 5-pound spayed female, is the shelter’s Cat of the Week.
“Lily is a sweet and vocal, young adult kitty,” shelter officials said. “She is outgoing and has a lovable personality and has likely been an indoor cat. She came in with four other cats and is other cat-friendly. Lily is also quite the skater-type, she can even ride a skateboard. She is truly a cool cat! Come meet her.”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccinations and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet Lily.
