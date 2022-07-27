The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
This week’s “Dog of the Week” is Phillip, an 85-lb. neutered male who has been at the shelter for 200 days and is in need of a home. He can be adopted for $100.
“He is a big playful goofball that loves attention,” shelter staff members said. “He loves being outside and never wants to go back in his run. He loves playing with toys. Especially his chew toys and balls to play with in the yard. Phillip is super friendly and would love to be your co-pilot of car rides. So what's the hiccup? He was picked up by animal control and is suspected to have been used in a fight ring. Because of this, he doesn't do the best with other dogs. So if you have a dog-free home and want a pup to share all your love with, come meet Phillip.”
The shelter’s “Cat of the Week” is Bonita, a spayed female, who can be adopted for free through July 31.
“Bonita came to us after being abandoned at a rental property,” said shelter staff members. “She was sick and in need of care. But 50-plus days later and she is doing much better! The two other cats she came in with have been adopted and she is just waiting for her turn. She has a gorgeous gray coat that turns brown. And her tail is so beautiful!”
To contact the shelter, call 706-795-2868.
