The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Fella, a male/neutered young adult, 1 to 2 years old, and 70-lb mixed breed, was picked up by animal control as a stray and is the “Dog of the Week.”
“He is very timid but really wants you to love on him,” said shelter officials. “He approaches for pets but takes a step back as you reach out to him but eventually nuzzles your hand. He absolutely loves butt scratches. And once he warms up to you, he wants to be a big ole lap dog and cuddle all day long. He even likes to chase balls in the yard. Fella is a sweet guy. He needs someone to prove that humans can be just as loyal as he is. He gets along best with female dogs and can be selective with other dogs.”
Ryan, a male/neutered 15-lb. 4-year-old, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“This handsome grey and white kitty is Ryan,” said shelter officials. “He is 15 lbs of love! Ryan is happy to meet you at his cage door for some attention and scritches. He was surrendered to us because he had a knack for using an undesirable space in the house as a litterbox. We do no know how this behavior will adjust in a new home, but he is a fabulous cat, nonetheless! Come meet him and he will steal your heart.”
To learn more, call 706-795-2868 visit moaspets@gmail.com.
