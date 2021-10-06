Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.