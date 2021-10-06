The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Cinder, a 1.5-year-old shepherd mix, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“When Cinder first came into the shelter, she was very scared and confused,” shelter officials said. “It took a while for her to warm up, but once she did, we found that she is the sweetest and most playful girl! She can be selective in the dogs that she wants to be around, but she likes to play with other dogs that can keep up with her energy. She will stand her ground when if another dog picks a fight. But she loves to play with Turbo, another shelter dog, in the yard. She is not yet housetrained as she seems to have always been an outdoor dog, but she could learn. She likes to chase balls in the yard, but never knew she was supposed to bring them back. Her new family can teach her how to really play fetch. Cinder is a smart dog that will train well if someone will spend some time with her. She already knows how to sit.”
Cinder’s adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip. Call 706-795-2868 for more information or to set up a meet and greet with Cinder.
Sylvia, a 6-month-old spayed female is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip costs $10.
“Sylvia is a sweet teenage tuxedo kitten,” shelter officials said. “She loves to cuddle up for a cat nap after a busy day of making biscuits in her super soft bed. If you come by to see her, she would love to play with you! Playing with humans is one of her favorite ways to spend her days. Sylvia came in as a stray, a result of not spaying and neutering neighborhood cats. She is dog and cat friendly, too. She has been at the shelter for three weeks now and is ready for her furever family to come get her.”
Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information on Sylvia or to set up meet and greet.
