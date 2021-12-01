The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Apothic, a young adult female Blue Heeler mix who has been at the shelter for about a week, is this week’s “Dog of the Week.”
“Apothic is a wonderfully sweet dog that came in as a stray,” shelter officials said. “She weighs about 40 pounds. She loves running around the yard and is very smart. She knows ‘sit’ and sometimes will ‘shake,’ but she is very food driven and highly trainable. She loves children and would even be a great dog to help socialize and train other dogs. She is dog and cat friendly, too. Apothic would be great in any home. Come meet her today.” Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment.
Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccines and a microchip.
Nova, a 6-month-old female is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Nova is a gorgeous calico kitten who is laid back and easy going,” shelter officials said. “She will gladly receive petting and is fond of cuddling. She seems good with children and doesn't mind dogs either. All of her siblings have gone to rescues and she is the last one here. Surely, she is feeling left out and wondering when she will get her forever home. Call 706-795-2868 to meet Nova today.”
Nova’s adoption fee is $65 ($75 with microchip) and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming.
