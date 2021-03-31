The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Mia, is a 1-and-half-year-old mixed breed female, is the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s (MOAS) “Dog of the Week.”
“Mia is a sweet girl that loves zooming around the yard,” shelter officials said. “Her energy is contagious. She is so much fun and loves to play. She will play with people, toys and other dogs her size. And she loves children. If you are looking for something to put a smile on your face every single day, Mia is the dog for you. She is spayed and current on vaccines.”
Mia is also heartworm positive and is in need of a foster or adopter (or foster adopt) home to go through heartworm treatment.
“Heartworm treatment is entirely covered by the shelter and take about three months to complete,” shelter officials said. “She plays a little too rough for smaller dogs, so a family home with no smaller dogs would be a great place for Mia.” To see a youtube video link of Mia go to: https://youtu.be/AsZsAKkh81o.
Mia’s adoption fee is $100 and covers her spay, vaccines, deworming and a microchip. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information or to set up a meet and greet.
Kittens Mick (male, fluffy) and Jagger (female) are 10 weeks old and have been in a foster home for three weeks to become more socialized to humans.
“They are now ready for adoption,” shelter officials said. “They can still be a little shy around new people and may run away at first, but given some time and patience, they will warm up to you. They do well with other cats, are fond of their nap time and like to play with toys.”
Their adoption fees are $65 each and include spay/neuter, vaccinations, negative feline leukemia test and for an extra $10 each, they can be microchipped.
For more information on either (or both) call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information.
