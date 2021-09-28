The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Handsome, a 1.5-year-old neutered male mixed breed is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
Handsome has been at the shelter for 10 weeks and weighs about 50 pounds.
“It is no wonder how Handsome got his name,” shelter officials said. “Look at that face. And his smile, oh boy. Handsome is a lot of fun. He is a good dog that knows several commands, including sit and paw. He can have a lot of energy, but he is food driven, which makes him more easily trained. Handsome came to us from animal control and has been here for 10 weeks already. He gets along with other animals, but if another dog is reactive, he will hold his ground, so he may be more selective with dogs that he calls his best friends. Come meet this very handsome fellow.”
To see a video of Handsome, go to: https://youtu.be/gxnKlQ-ng2Y. His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip. Call 706-795-2868 to set up a meet and greet with Handsome.
London, a 1.5-year-old spayed female is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.” She has been at the shelter for two months and weighs about seven pounds.
“London is a long-time resident of MOAS,” shelter officials said. “She came in two months ago with her kittens that have all been adopted already. And now it is her turn. She enjoys her time with other cats in Amy's Cat Room here at the shelter and hanging out on the catio. She is friendly and still looking for her forever family to come get her. Come meet her and fall in love with her gorgeous silky black coat.”
Her adoption fee is $65 and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call 706-796-2868 to set up a meet and greet with London.
