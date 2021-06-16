The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Rafiki, a 12-week-old male, who will be neutered is the “Cat of the Week” and is available for adoption for $65 or $75 with a microchip. “Rafiki is brand new to the shelter and he just want to share all his stories,” said shelter staff members. “He is quite the chatter box! He loves to play and has a lot of character. This 12-week-old kitten would be a great addition to any home. The staff agrees that Rafiki is a super cool cat.” View Rafiki at https://youtu.be/1uzhaFqOPIo
The “Dog of the Week” is Myles, an 8-month-old neutered male available for adoption for $100. “Everyone loves Myles smiles,” said shelter staff members. “Myles was first adopted as a tiny puppy from the shelter in November. He is only 8 months old and already found his way back when his owners returned him. Myles is a darling! He knows some basic commands like sit and lay down and loves to play. He may bark at you in his run because he is a little shy around new people, but it will come around very quickly! Just take him out in the yard to play with him and you will surely fall in love.”
