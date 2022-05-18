The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Tom, a neutered male, heartworm positive Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix, is the MOAS “Dog of the Week.” Tom is 13 lbs. and 1.5 years old and can be adopted for $100 after completion of heartworm treatment.
“Meet Tom, a young Chihuahua mix whose personality makes up for his lack of being photogenic,” shelter members said. “He is dog friendly and is a good boy. He loves to go exploring and play with his brother Jerry. Jerry is going on a transport to be adopted, but Tom is sadly here with us because he is heartworm positive. Don't let that scare you away! Because of his heartworms, he is available for foster-to-adopt until he completes his heartworm treatment. But we will help you get him through his treatment and we expect him to live a long life after treatment.”
The shelter’s “Cat of the Week” is Dixie, a 9-lb. female spayed young adult domestic short hair Tortie available to adopt for $65 or $75 with a microchip.
“This beautiful tortie is looking for her forever home,” said shelter staff. “Dixie was surrendered with her brother sadly due to her owner's declining health conditions. We already found a home for her brother and now it is Dixie's.”
Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet Tom or Dixie.
