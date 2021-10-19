The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
The MOAS “Dog of the Week” is Petunia, a 9-year-old spayed female who has been at the shelter for 18 weeks.
“Petunia was found wondering the streets as a deaf and blind senior,” said shelter staff members. “She was lost and confused. After spending some time at the shelter, we found her a wonderful foster home. She has been in the home for over a month and was even adopted once. But she was returned due to her size. We want nothing more than to find the perfect home for her! She has some needs as a senior dog. She needs time a while to adjust to a navigating a new home and she needs to get out frequently.”
Shelter staff members say that for a dog that is 9 years old, blind, and deaf, “she really is very low maintenance if you just allow her to learn your home layout and take her out.”
“She mostly wants to sleep and eat, so she just needs someone to put in that compassion and care to get her setup for success,” said staff members. “It is guaranteed that she will steal your heart and in return cover it in her drool.”
Fill out an adoption application at moaspets.com/adoptionapp and follow up with a phone call, 706-795-2868, to set up an appointment to meet Petunia. Large dogs have only $50 adoption fees Oct. 22-24.
The MOAS “Cat of the Week” is Samantha, a 1.5 year-old-spayed female.
“Samantha is looking festive for Black Cat Awareness Month!” said shelter staff members. “Unfortunately, black cats have been associated with bad luck in U.S. culture and it can lead to black cats sitting in shelters longer. But Samantha could never bring you anything but joy and love. Samantha has been at the shelter for over 125 days. She was in a foster home where she nursed her kittens, and is now ready for her purrfect home. Samantha loves to spend her days lounging in Amy's Cat Room with her fellow feline friends. She loves everyone! She is a sweet cat with an adorably goofy personality. Come meet her!”
Call 706-795-2868. The shelter has a two-for-one special on cats — two cats for $65.
