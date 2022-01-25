The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Rodney, a 2-year-old neutered male Lab mix, is this week’s “Dog of the Week” at the shelter.
“Rodney is always looking fancy in his tuxedo,” shelter officials said. “We should have called him
Bond, James Bond’ because he is so handsome in his tux. He doesn't have a fancy car, but he will be quite content with a tennis ball and someone to throw it. He was found as a stray, but he is already housetrained and does well with cats, dogs and children. Rodney is a great dog that is easy going. He would be the best fur baby in any home.”
Rodney’s adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to set up a time to come meet Rodney.
Carla, a 2-year-old black domestic short hair, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Carla is brand new to the shelter,” shelter officials said. “We are still learning a lot about her, but we know she came in with five other cats that were described as feral, but we are learning that she isn't actually feral, she just was very scared. This gorgeous black kitty has been through a lot lately and would love for someone to give her some time to adjust in a new home.”
Carla’s adoption fee is $65 ($75 with a microchip) and includes her spay, vaccines and deworming. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 to set up a meet and greet with Carla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.