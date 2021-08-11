The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Sidewinder, a 1.5-year-old neutered male, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.”
“Sidewinder came to us with a bad ear infection that caused him to always tilt his head,” shelter officials said.
“And now that he is all healed up, he still tilts his head adorably, looking for attention. Sidewinder is a laid back and fluffy cat. He gets along well with other cats and enjoys napping inside. Sidewinder has been at the shelter for 10 weeks and would love to get into a home. He is just a wonderful cat that we don't know how he hasn't been adopted yet!”
His adoption fee is $65 and includes his neuter, vaccines, negative SNAP test and deworming. A microchip can be added for $10. Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 for more information or to schedule a visit with Sidewinder.
Slim Jim, a 4-year-old male hound mix, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“Slim Jim came to us a very happy dog despite everything he must have been through,” shelter officials said. “His ear was ripped down the middle and he had an old gunshot wound going through his hips. But nothing will keep this wonderful boy down. He loves to play fetch, gets along well with other dogs, and enjoys being around children. He is a sweetheart that deserves to be in a happy home that will love him and keep him entertained.”
His $100 adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip.
Call the shelter at 706-795-2868 to schedule a visit with Slim Jim.
