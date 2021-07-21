The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s Bark and Wine benefit will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Aug. 15 at Grant Hill Farms.
The event, a fund-raiser for the shelter, will include dinner and dessert provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grill of Athens. There will be live music by Nathan Sheppard and a silent auction and raffles.
Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 the day of the event.
For more information and to order tickets, visit www.moaspets.com/barkandwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.