The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 167 dogs and cats in July, with 49 transferred to rescues and nine reclaimed by the owners for a total of 158 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.

In July, the shelter had more transport trips, taking 49 dogs to areas in the northeast where they have a better chance for finding homes.

