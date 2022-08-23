The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 167 dogs and cats in July, with 49 transferred to rescues and nine reclaimed by the owners for a total of 158 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.
In July, the shelter had more transport trips, taking 49 dogs to areas in the northeast where they have a better chance for finding homes.
Kathryn Miller, membership coordinator for MOAS, shared a story from July about a family of dogs finding a new home.
“Early in the month an older gentleman brought in his three small dogs, Apache, Anita, and Rain because he was no longer going to be able to care for them,” she wrote. “They were older dogs and had been together for much of their lives. Here at MOAS it is unusual for one family to adopt two dogs together, let alone three, so staff were concerned that the pups would have to be separated, enduring not just the loss of their previous home, but the loss of their companions as well. Then within a week a fellow coming in to adopt a larger dog saw the three together. He decided that adopting the trio was actually a better choice for his family. Truly a happy ending at MOAS and a happy beginning for Apache, Anita and Rain!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.