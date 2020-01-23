Emmerson Nash, 6, is holding her semi-annual fundraiser for the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) on Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m. to noon at Clark Glass and Mirror on Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
Nash and volunteers will have baked goods and a raffle to win $100 cash. Tickets are $2 each and all proceeds are donated to the shelter, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.