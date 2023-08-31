The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter held its 4th annual Putts for Mutts golf tournament on Aug. 26 at the Highland Walk Golf Course located at Victoria Bryant State Park.
The tournament had a “great turnout” with 22 teams, leaders said. Barbecue from the Butt Hutt was provided for lunch.
Winners of the tournament included:
•First Place: Team Bona (Mike Bona, John Henzel, Eric Bona and Logan Reese)
•Second Place: Team Campbell (Doug Campbell, Adam Campbell and Aidyn Campbell)
•Third Place: Team Spurlin (Jamie Spurlin, Chad House, Toby House and Tret Burroughs)
•Close Up Contest, Hole 14: Hannah Barger
•Close Up Contest, Hole 16: Doug Campbell
•Men’s Long Drive Contest: Doug Campbell
•Ladies Long Drive Contest: Hannah Barger
•Super Seniors Long Drive Contest: Mike Bona
