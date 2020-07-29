The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) is holding a fundraiser called “Butts for Mutts” just in time for Labor Day.
The shelter is selling 50 Boston Butts from Butt Hutt Barbecue.
“These Boston Butts are smoked to perfection for at least 10 hours by the fine folks at Butt Hutt,” shelter officials said.
Each one will be eight-to-10 pounds pre-cooked wright and will come with Butt Hutt’s signature mild sauce. Each roast is $30 each with all proceeds going toward helping homeless animals at MOAS, officials noted.
Orders can be placed online at www.moaspets.org or by calling the shelter at 706-795-2868. “We will only be selling 50, so when we sell out, that’s it,” officials said.
Orders must be completed by Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
Orders will be picked up at MOAS, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, on Friday, Sept. 4, 1 to 6 p.m.
“Please wear a mask when you pick up your order as a courtesy to our volunteers and staff,” shelter officials said.
“Because we have to order the Boston Butts in advance, there will be no refunds and all orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. on Sept. 4.”
