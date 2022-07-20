The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
This week’s “Dog of the Week” is Tobias, a male, neutered 6-year-old dog. “Tobias is a goofy guy with a winning personality,” shelter officials said. “He loves people. His favorite thing to do in the yard is lay in the pool and blow bubbles. He was surrendered when his owners moved and were unable to take him. He so he has lived in a house, is house trained and even had small dog brother. Tobias would be great pet in just about any home. Come meet this handsome love bug and take him home today.” The $100 adoption fee includes neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and dewormer. He has been at the shelter for seven weeks.
The “Cat of the Week” is Selina, a female, spayed who has been at the shelter for five weeks.
“Selina is a very sweet cat that loves hanging out in Amy's cat room with her other feline friends. She is playful and a bit of an attention hog!” said shelter officials. “If you are looking for a kitty that will love on you all the time, come meet Seleina!”
Contact the shelter at 706-795-2868.
