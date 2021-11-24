The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Zelda is a young adult spayed female who has been at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) for three weeks. Shelter officials say her kittens were adopted earlier this month and now she is waiting for her own family. “Have you ever wanted your very own Princess Zelda?” shelter officials asked. “Zelda is the perfect tortie kitty. She’s polite but loves to get attention from people anytime she has the opportunity. She's a young adult so she's still playful but she's usually calm and affectionate.” Her adoption fee is $65 ($75 with microchip) and includes her spay, up-to-date vaccines and dewormer. Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet her.
Bruno is a 2-year-old neutered pit/lab mix who has been at the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) for a month. “Bruno is the happiest pup around, even though his world has been turned upside down,” shelter officials said. “If you are looking for the best snuggles you have ever had, Bruno is your boy. He loves people, giving kisses and hugs, and is a delightful, sweet boy. He is always smiling and happy to see you. Unfortunately, Bruno came in with Rusty, another dog at the shelter, after his owner could no longer care for him. But nothing will get him down. He is excited to meet his new family.” Call 706-795-2868 to set up an appointment to meet him today. His adoption fee is $100 and includes his neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccines and de-wormer.
