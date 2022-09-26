The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in a total of 91 dogs and cats in July.
There were 69 adoptions, eight transferred to rescues, and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 82 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in a total of 91 dogs and cats in July.
There were 69 adoptions, eight transferred to rescues, and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 82 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.
Shaina Knight has returned for a few months, taking the helm as interim director. She served as the shelter director from December 2017 through October 2020.
“If you know Shaina you know why everyone is so very happy to have her back,” said Kathryn Miller, shelter membership coordinator. “If you haven't met her and get a chance, come by the shelter and watch her work. Shaina excels in organizational, personal, and leadership abilities. All at once! Her time at the shelter goes back many years, and she has a deep love and connection to both staff and animals.”
Miller shared a story about a heartworm positive brindle pit mix, June Bug, who entered the shelter Oct. 27, 2021.
“She's an affectionate, caring dog who ended up becoming a MOAS "long termer,” said Miller. “This can happen if there are no fosters able to take them through the home care necessary to treat for adult heartworms. Well folks, she was able to go on transport to Connecticut's All Paws on Deck Rescue. Soon afterwards she was fostered, then adopted by a family and now she has her very own permanent family to 'care' for.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.