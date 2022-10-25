The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 117 dogs and cats in September. There were 94 adoptions, 29 transferred to rescues, and six reclaimed by the owners for a total of 129 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were also 34 returned from foster homes and 41 going out to foster homes.
MOAS had its monthly vaccine clinic Oct. 16.
The shelter’s third-annual “Putts for Mutts” will be held at Highland Walk Golf Course Saturday, Nov. 19 at Victoria Bryant State Park. To enter or to help sponsor the event, visit moaspets.com/puttsformutts.
The Augusta Kennel Club “Fast CAT” (fast course agility event for dogs) will be held Nov. 17-20 at Knotty Branch Farm in Hull. Proceeds will benefit MOAS and the Edgefield Police K9 unit. Visit timetoflydogs.com for more information.
SHELTER ‘TAIL’ OF THE MONTH
The shelter’s “September Tail” is the story of Jolene.
“Before I can tell you about Jolene you need to know about Marley, who was at the shelter for about 10 months and adopted by Jacob and his family in June,” said Kathryn Miller, MOAS Membership Coordinator. “Marley went to work with Jacob every day leaving his wife at home without a companion. Now it didn't take long for Jacob to realize that Marley needed a buddy for when he was home. And his wife needed a buddy for when he and Marley were on the road. So they came back to the shelter to find this buddy, and after a few visits Marley became best friends with Jolene...remember Jolene?
“Jolene is a dog after Dolly Parton's heart. She came to the shelter in April after having a rough start, took some time learning to trust humans, and had to have surgery to correct a condition known as 'Cherry Eye.' Naturally we were all thrilled to see Marley and Jolene buddy up.
“All was going great until someone else adopted Jolene in July before Jacob could get back in town. But then, miracle of miracles, in September that person brought Jolene back!
“Staff called Jacob and his family. They came in right away and Jolene went home to be with her best friend and family. Truly a happily-ever-after story here at MOAS, which reminds us of all the reasons we love working in this community of pets and people!”
