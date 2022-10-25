The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 117 dogs and cats in September. There were 94 adoptions, 29 transferred to rescues, and six reclaimed by the owners for a total of 129 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were also 34 returned from foster homes and 41 going out to foster homes.

MOAS had its monthly vaccine clinic Oct. 16.

