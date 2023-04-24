The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter offers the following update:

•The shelter took in 161 dogs and cats in March. There were 65 adoptions, 38 transferred to rescues, and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 108 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were an additional 26 going out to foster homes, and 36 returned from foster homes.

