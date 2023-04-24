The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter offers the following update:
•The shelter took in 161 dogs and cats in March. There were 65 adoptions, 38 transferred to rescues, and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 108 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were an additional 26 going out to foster homes, and 36 returned from foster homes.
•This year's “Bark and Wine” at the Smithonia barn ended up being a sold out event, raising over $30,000 of much needed funds going towards keeping MOAS open and operating. “Many thanks to all of you who attended and contributed!” said MOAS leaders.
•In spite of cold, rainy weather Emerson's Spring Hot chocolate stand ended up raising over $1,200. “Emerson, you and mother Christy are amazing,” shelter leaders said. “We don't know how you do it.”
•Upcoming Fundraisers and events: a) Huge Yard Sale: April 29–30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is May 6-7; b) Soldiers of the Seas Distillery, Hive Grand Opening Party, April 29, from 2 to 9 p.m., Comer. MOAS will have a table at the event, and adoptable pets weather permitting; c) Marigold Festival in Winterville, May 12-13;
d) Fast Cat, May 19-21. More details to come in next month's highlights.
•The “Pet of the Month” is Adelaide: Adelaide was a stray who came to the shelter a little over a month ago. She had been accidentally hit by a car, and the caring driver called the sheriff's office for help. Upon being brought to MOAS and x-rayed it was determined that she had, not one, but two fractured hips. She was taken to another clinic that could handle the operations. MOAS started a fundraiser for her and the Guardian Angel fund donated $3,500 for her surgeries. Fast forward to today. She has a new permanent home, and is on her way to a good recovery and a happy future.
