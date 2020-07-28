The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has resumed its monthly low-cost vaccine clinics to the public. The clinics are now by appointment only, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The clinics are offered on the third Sunday of each month. The next clinic is scheduled for Aug. 16 and appointments must be made in advance.
“The clinic cannot accept walk-ins at this time as we must carefully control the number of people who are coming in and out of the clinic for everyone’s safety,” shelter officials said. “Appointments will be scheduled in small groups in 15-minute blocks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of county of residence.”
At this time, the clinic will only offer vaccines and microchips. Other services, such as heartworm tests, de-wormer, flea medications, etc. will not be offered at this time.
“We apologize for this inconvenience,” officials said.
Strict requirements will be enforced, shelter officials said, including that everyone must wear a mask and arrive at the clinic at the scheduled appointment time.
All requested services must be prepaid at the time the appointment is made.
Appointments can be made online at www.moaspets.com under “services.” For more information, call MOAS at 706-795-2868.
