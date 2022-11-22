The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 104 dogs and cats in October.
There were 78 adoptions, 39 transferred to rescues and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 122 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. The shelter also had an additional 25 returned from foster homes and 18 going out to foster homes.
“One day, 20 animals came in from one house, many malnourished and scared,” said Kathryn Miller, MOAS Membership Coordinator. “It's always heartwarming to see what a difference a little time under our staff’s care can make.”
In other MOAS news, Miller reported that “Emerson's Lemonade stand and Fall Carnival at Clark Glass and Mirror was bigger and better than ever! Food, games, pups, and two very gentle horses disguised as Superman and Harry Potter.”
MOAS held its third-annual Putts for Mutts, Saturday, Nov. 19 at Victoria Bryant State Park as well as the AKC “Fast Cat Fun Run” (a dog event) Nov. 17-20.
Miller shared a story from October at the shelter about Jackson, “a sweet older guy who led a pretty pampered life at home with his doggy sister and human mom.”
“But then within a year he lost both of his companions to cancer, and came to live with us at MOAS this past February,” said Miller. “Jackson is a perfect companion, affectionate with folks and friendly with other dogs. However his age was working against him, as most adopters look for younger pets. So as the months went by staff became quite attached to this affectionate senior, but just couldn't seem to find a companion to take him home. Good news came in October with Maryann and Kerry, who wanted an older dog to join their family. Once again he's a pampered pup.”
