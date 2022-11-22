An adoption

One just-adopted dog is pictured with his new buddy two weeks after entering the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 104 dogs and cats in October.

There were 78 adoptions, 39 transferred to rescues and five reclaimed by the owners for a total of 122 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. The shelter also had an additional 25 returned from foster homes and 18 going out to foster homes.

