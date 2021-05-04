The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) announces that it will expand its low-cost vaccine clinic to Oglethorpe County this month.
The shelter continues its mission of providing low-cost services to owners seeking preventative care to their animals, according to a press release. For years, the shelter has conducted a vaccine clinic every third Sunday of each month at the shelter, but officials realize that this service may be more difficult for some citizens to utilize due to the physical distance from some residents.
To help remedy this, the shelter will host two vaccine clinics in the month of May. The first clinic is the regularly scheduled, third Sunday of the month clinic on May 16 at the shelter, located at 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road. The second vaccine clinic will be held at the Crawford Depot in Oglethorpe County Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both clinics are by appointment only, shelter officials said, and registration for either clinic is through its website at www.moaspets.com/vaccine-clinic.
“This is a great opportunity to obtain low cost vaccines, heartworm testing, heartworm prevention, and microchipping (helps lost animals be returned to their owners),” Shelter Director Andrew Kitchens said. “All services are only offered for cats and dogs.”
When registering for this service, select which location you will attend. Those who need any further assistance with registration can visit the shelter or call 706-795-2868.
