The eighth-annual Bark & Wine, Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s signature fundraising event, is coming back to the Historic Smithonia Farm in Oglethorpe County Saturday, March 11, 2023.
“This popular one-night event features a wide-selection of wines and beer provided by Live Wire Athens including craft options from Creature Comforts; dinner provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grill of Athens; desserts from Mama’s Boy with additions this year from Maggie’s Café and Nothing Bundt Cakes; live music from Brand New Relic; silent and live auctions; raffles; and more. Dinner this year will include Shrimp Spiedino, Chicken Marsala, Italian green beans, and a vegan Penne Positano all generously donated by our friends at Carrabba’s,” said MOAS leaders.
This year’s event will feature over 100 donated items from regional partners in Madison, Athens-Clarke, Oglethorpe, Oconee, Elbert, and Banks counties including custom art work by local artists like Tex S. Crawford, Will Eskridge, David Morgan Pottery, Bendzunas Glass, and more; custom pet portraits by local artists; gift certificates to local businesses and for various activities. A complete list of items is available online, and more items are being added daily. Tickets are only $50 in advance and $60 at the door and can be purchased at MOAS or online at www.moaspets.com/barkandwine.
All proceeds from the event go directly back to the care of unwanted and abandoned animals in the community.
“MOAS takes in approximately 2,800 animals each year and plays a critical role in our region by providing, among other things, one of the only locations where pet owners can take advantage of regular low-cost vaccine and spay/neuter clinics, including free spay/neuter surgeries,” said MOAS leaders. “This year we’re thrilled to be able to expand our low-cost services by adding heartworm treatment to our list of community services. The shelter is committed to supporting the neediest families in our region through low-cost clinics and a free community food bank. The Bark & Wine also helps raise funds to treat sick and injured animals that are brought to the shelter like dogs that have been hit by cars, cats that got stuck in car engines, and animals that come in with all manner of pre-existing injuries. All of these animals might be euthanized immediately upon arrival at a different shelter. Fundamentally, pet overpopulation is a community problem, and MOAS cannot succeed without community support. The Bark & Wine provides a fantastic opportunity for animal lovers to support the shelter while enjoying a fun evening of entertainment, great food and excellent wine.”
Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) is an open-intake, largely donor-supported shelter committed to saving as many animals as possible while working to reduce pet overpopulation. MOAS takes in animals from residents of Madison and Oglethorpe counties, which together cover over 700 square miles, giving MOAS one of the largest (if not the largest) service areas in the state. MOAS relies heavily on community support to ensure that animals have the best possible outcomes.
