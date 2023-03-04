The eighth-annual Bark & Wine, Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s signature fundraising event, is coming back to the Historic Smithonia Farm in Oglethorpe County Saturday, March 11, 2023.

“This popular one-night event features a wide-selection of wines and beer provided by Live Wire Athens including craft options from Creature Comforts; dinner provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grill of Athens; desserts from Mama’s Boy with additions this year from Maggie’s Café and Nothing Bundt Cakes; live music from Brand New Relic; silent and live auctions; raffles; and more. Dinner this year will include Shrimp Spiedino, Chicken Marsala, Italian green beans, and a vegan Penne Positano all generously donated by our friends at Carrabba’s,” said MOAS leaders.

