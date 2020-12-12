Russ Moon of Colbert was recently elected to a two-year term representing the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB)’s 2nd District on the organization’s state board of directors. Voting delegates from the 14 counties in GFB’s 2nd District elected Moon during an election held Dec. 8.
The GFB 2nd District includes Banks, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties. Bobby Gunter of Lumpkin County also serves as a GFB director for the district.
Moon and his family raise chickens and beef cattle, grow small grains and soybeans, and operate a you-pick strawberry farm.
Moon is president of the Madison County Farm Bureau, a position he previously held from 2011-2014. He currently serves on the GFB Feed Grains/Soybeans Advisory Committee and previously served on the GFB Poultry Advisory Committee, including a two-year term as committee chairman. Moon and his wife, Mandy, served on the GFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee in 2007-2008.
In addition to his Farm Bureau activities, Moon serves on the Madison County Ag Center Board of Directors and is actively involved in the Madison County ag community. Moon also serves as an ex officio member of the Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commissions.
The Moons have three children. The family attends Colbert Baptist Church where Russ serves as a deacon. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.