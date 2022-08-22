The 44th annual Moore family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 28 at Watson Mill State Park at picnic shelter 1.
Descendants of Thomas Moore and and Judy (Booth) Moore will begin arriving around 11 a.m. The picnic area is wheelchair accessible and located at the top of the hill near the restrooms.
“Everyone is asked to bring a dish or two, ice and beverage to share,” organizers said. “Utensils are provided. Bring a folding chair for your comfort. Old family bibles, pictures, documents, books. Water shoes for walking in rapids. Volleyball. Fishing pole. Can’t bring anything? Then just bring yourself ! And a friend.”
There is a $5 parking fee per vehicle.
At 1:30 p.m., the Old Fork Cemetery Preservation Group will meet with a 501C3 update. This includes updates on cemetery cleaning activities at: Moore Cemetery Old Fork Cemetery and Old Lystra Cemetery.
