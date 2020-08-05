The annual Moore reunion has been canceled do to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the reunion has been set for 2021 for the fourth Sunday in August at the picnic shelter at Watson Mill State Park.
Each year, the Moore family meets early in the morning on the Saturday after the time changes in the spring to clean off the Moore cemetery and eat a picnic lunch together.
In 2019, that cleaning was around lunchtime. Sometimes after lunch, the family also does “a cemetery ramble” where cars follow each other as Nathan Simmons leads the group to check on other ancestors’ graves that may need a little group attention. To be on the text notification, text Nathan Simmons at 704 -467-0585 and say "add my number to Moore reunion and Madison/Elbert County Cemetery clean up and Rambles.” Type your phone number and name.
