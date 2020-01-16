The Comer Lions Club awarded Don Mosley of Jubilee Partners with the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship during a recent meeting.
Mosley and his wife Carolyn are founding members of the Jubilee Partners community in Comer, which has hosted over 3,000 refugees from more than 30 countries around the world. Jubilee Partners’ mission is “to live as an intentional Christian service community and to extend hospitality to newly arrived refugees.”
Mosley is also a co-founder of Habitat for Humanity and he was also a Peace Corps volunteer in Malaysia and a regional director in South Korea. He helped launch Habitat in the 1970s and has been on the international board of directors since 1995.
Mosley is also a writer and lectures in churches, universities and in other settings. He is author of books titled "With Our Own Eyes and "Faith Beyond Borders”.
“Named for the founder of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship is awarded to an individual who has enriched lives by humanitarian projects,” Lions members stated. “The Fellowship was established as LCIF’s highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service. The Comer Lions Club selected Mr. Mosley as the recipient of the Fellowship because of his selfless acts of compassion and dedication to humanitarianism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.