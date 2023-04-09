The MOST Team (Madison-Oglethorpe Stream Team) received the 2022 Georgia Adopt-a-Stream (AAS) “Outstanding Outreach and Partnership” award at the 2023 AAS Confluence Conference held at Unicoi State Park in March. Awards in nine different categories were given to AAS volunteers.
AAS state coordinators said, “MOST, in collaboration with Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC), worked toward stopping the burning of creosote railway ties from Madison Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant operations. They formed partnerships with environmental groups, local governments, and state legislators to pass legislation that banned burning creosote treated wood for power generation statewide. In 2022, they performed 45 monitoring events (bacterial, chemical, macroinvertebrates) at five sites.”
Georgia Adopt-A-Stream (AAS) is the state's volunteer water quality monitoring program. The program engages citizen scientists all across Georgia and beyond in water protection activities through a series of educational workshops, training individuals on the physical, chemical and biological health of their waterways. AAS is one of the outreach and education programs of the Non-Point Source Program in the Watershed Protection Branch of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The program is funded by a Section 319(h) Grant (Clean Water Act). https://adoptastream.georgia.gov
Team members are Wendy Meehan, Dave Ramsey, Gina Ward, Drago and Ruth Ann Tesanovich from Madison County, John Robertson and Wendy Beck from Oglethorpe County. Team leader Ruth Ann Tesanovich said, “AAS gave us tools and training to watch over the stream health of the S. Fork Broad River. We are especially committed to this cause so that water quality at the historic Watson Mill Bridge State Park is preserved for our great grandchildren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.