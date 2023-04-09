MOST members

MOST team members Drago and Ruth Ann Tesanovich (center) accepting AAS award from Harold Harbert, AAS Program Manager (left), Cecelia Natchmann, AAS State Coordinator (right).

The MOST Team (Madison-Oglethorpe Stream Team) received the 2022 Georgia Adopt-a-Stream (AAS) “Outstanding Outreach and Partnership” award at the 2023 AAS Confluence Conference held at Unicoi State Park in March. Awards in nine different categories were given to AAS volunteers.

AAS state coordinators said, “MOST, in collaboration with Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC), worked toward stopping the burning of creosote railway ties from Madison Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant operations. They formed partnerships with environmental groups, local governments, and state legislators to pass legislation that banned burning creosote treated wood for power generation statewide. In 2022, they performed 45 monitoring events (bacterial, chemical, macroinvertebrates) at five sites.”

