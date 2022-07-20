Madison County Food to Kids is partnering with Golden Pantry Food Stores for the Shell USA (Shell) “The Giving Pump” as part of its “Force For Good” initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back.
Starting Aug. 1 and running through Oct. 31, 2022, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at Shell stations across Madison County, with locations in Hull and Danielsville, will support the Madison County Food to Kids program.
“Golden Pantry’s generous donation will provide healthy food for children throughout Madison County school system,” said Tara Thomas, Madison County Charter School system. “Our program depends on the support of our community, and with the help of Golden Pantry customers, we will be able to provide even more of the food that these children rely on each day.”
The Giving Pump at Golden Pantry stations in Madison County will be specially marked with colorful signage to inspire consumers to fuel up and support this local charity. It’s easy to participate in the program, and it costs customers nothing extra.
“Contributing to the mission of Food to Kids in Madison County is important since many of our employee-team members are so heavily invested in this community,” said Katie Morris, Director of Marketing, Golden Pantry. “Our success as a locally owned business includes service to our customers and giving throughout our communities. The Giving Pump program with Shell allows us to positively impact local organizations, like Food to Kids of Madison County.”
More than 6,500 Shell stations across the U.S., and 11 other Golden Pantry locations are participating in this 3-month Giving Pump initiative. Those looking to find a participating station can visit shell.us/givingpump.
Golden Pantry Food Stores is a family-owned chain of neighborhood convenience stores. Golden Pantry (www.goldenpantry.com) began in 1965 in Athens. Since then, Golden Pantry has expanded to more than 30 locations throughout Georgia.
